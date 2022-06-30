RANT to the individuals at the Norah Jones concert who had to stand up and dance right at the beginning of the concert, blocking the view for hundreds of people. And, flipping someone off when requested to sit down.

RAVE to Nadia at Virginia Mason in Seattle. I was having a low blood sugar event and she quickly brought me two cans of juice which brought my sugars back within the normal range. Thank you, Nadia!

RANT to the Seattle Mariners for showing some of their games on streaming services and not TV. We understand you need to be hip and cool, but so many senior citizens while away hours of the day watching your games, but can’t because they don’t stream. C’mon, guys. Keep it simple … it’s hard enough to remember every player’s name these days, anyway!