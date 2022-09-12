RANT to the concertgoers at the Washington State Fair’s Blake Shelton concert. There were three people in the upper bleachers that refused to sit in their seats and felt the need to stand through the entire concert. How rude. You should have purchased tickets on the ground level. Oh, then you wouldn’t have been able to see, like the people behind you.

RAVE to all the good Samaritans who stopped to help me when I fell and suffered a deep gash under my knee on our way back to our car from a recent Mariners game! Your help meant everything to me. And huge raves to the EMTs and the doctors, nurses and staff at Harborview emergency room for taking such good care of me. I’m on the road to recovery!