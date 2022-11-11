By

RANT to the people who, when they prune their hedges, don’t cut straight up from the edge of the sidewalk. Some people angle the hedges outward so that the top is still way over the sidewalk meaning that no one can walk on that side.

RAVE to the nice person who put a cute little pink and white rubber duck on my car. I went to North Seattle to have lunch with a friend and was surprised and happy to find it under the window wiper blade when I came out of the restaurant. Now I am going to buy some rubber ducks so that I can carry this kind gesture forward! 

RANT to organizations that respond to donations with a thank-you letter asking for more!

RANT to fog lights. People, if there is no fog, please do not drive at night with you fog lights on!

