RANT to grocery store hoarders. Recently, a store had a sale on soda: four 12-packs for $11. This individual proceeded to get 20 12-packs at once.

RAVE to the two cranes working on the waterfront. Thank you for the light show every night. Fabulous!

RANT to the candidates and their supporters who leave their campaign signs along the roadways long after the election has been declared. It feels a whole lot like litter at this point.

RAVE to the major online retailer that allows me to buy items that I need without having to venture out on the roads. If I attempt to drive anywhere near as slow as the speed limit, fiendish, mostly young drivers will crowd my rear bumper while revving their engines and weaving, looking for any route around my car. I never thought I would write this rave, since I own a brick-and-mortar store. 

