RANT to the grocery stores that now require the use of digital coupons as well as their store cards for their best sale prices. Many people cannot afford a smartphone or are technologically challenged; this is discrimination pure and simple. I’m willing to use the card, but the digital apps clutter up my phone and allow way too much efficiency in Big Brother’s surveillance.

RAVE to the young woman who showed that kindness still lives! As I went to purchase my groceries, I had the sinking realization that I had left both my credit card and my cash in the bag I had used to go to an event the night before. I was digging in my purse, hoping to find a wayward $20. Suddenly, I saw a hand holding a credit card reach over and tap the payment screen in front of me. I looked up in surprise to be met by a smiling young woman who simply said “I’ve got ya!” What a wonderful way to share kindness.