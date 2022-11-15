RANT to food expiration dates that are too small or too blurry to read.

RAVE to the city planners who added new left turn lanes on 23rd Avenue East at East John Street. Traffic is moving much more smoothly through that area now that cars are no longer getting bunched up behind turning vehicles.

RANT to professional and business people who initiate phone calls and do not identify themselves or their business when the recipient answers. This is what phone scammers do, forcing the recipient to identify themselves to an unknown caller with an unknown purpose. That is why many of us will not identify ourselves before asking the caller to identify themselves.

RAVE to the two very nice ladies who helped me get back on my feet after I fell at a West Seattle grocery store recently. Your helpful gesture was MOST appreciated!