RANT to all of the politicians who advertise on the TV constantly day and night, spending millions of dollars to get reelected. We don’t need to hear your false message 10,000 times between now and November. You won’t get our vote because most of us are tired of hearing your voice.

RAVE to every single person involved with Meals on Wheels — whichever town you are in. It takes an incredible number of volunteers, and I appreciate every one of them.

RANT to Seattle Parks and Recreation for its neglect of Tilikum Place with its statue of Chief Seattle and grand fountain. The fountain is not operating, and the broken brick sidewalks and out-of-place drainage grates are unsightly and hazardous. What an embarrassment to us all and an insult to our Native population!