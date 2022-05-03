RANT AND RAVE Rant to a University Village grocery store’s coffee shop for no longer putting out the bags of garden coffee grounds. It is a missed opportunity to support local community gardeners. Rave to the other shops that continue to do this regardless of how busy they are.

RAVE to the pilot who so kindly assisted us in finding our car on level eight at Sea-Tac Airport late at night on April 19 after his flight from Phoenix. Such a class act.

RANT to the folks who want to ban cars from Pike Place Market. Pedestrians do need to be safer, but no one is listening to the hundreds of people who live in the market and need access to their homes. There are other better solutions.

RAVE to the kind woman who, when exiting the grocery store on Roosevelt, stopped to offer me a hand to get my clumsy self out of a car. Your spontaneous offer of help warmed my heart!