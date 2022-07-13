RANT to a popular coffee chain. They continually double-cup my order without asking. So much for conserving waste at landfills and recycling centers.

RAVE to the volunteer pro bono attorneys who provide virtual and in-person access to legal help in King County through the King County Bar Association’s Neighborhood Legal Clinics.

RANT to Eastside law enforcement. About 8 out of 10 Teslas driving around Bellevue and Kirkland don’t have front license plates. It’s a state law. Do owners of those cars get special privileges? Where’s the enforcement?

RAVE to the replacement of many of the expansion joints on southbound Interstate 5 just south of downtown. The new ones make the drive so much smoother. The pain of the I-5 closures to install them was worth the gain.