RANT to disrespectful people. I have lived in Seattle for 42 years. I was patiently waiting to board, as a walk-on, the ferry from Bainbridge Island to Seattle. The ferry was 15 minutes late. We stood in line for 30 minutes. Then, 30-50 people walked on in another lane for arrivals. I guess they think their time is more important than mine.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Mariners for finally letting us common folk watch two games on over-the-air TV. Rant that the two games were so pathetic, reminding me why I canceled my season tickets and my cable years ago.

RANT to the boater on Andrews Bay at Seward Park. In the front of the boat, the daughter was throwing food to the ducks and seagulls, and on the back of the boat, the son was being encouraged to shoot the birds with a water gun. Really?