RANT to a local drugstore chain for discontinuing their special edition, Seattle-themed nutcrackers. I have collected them for years and it’s been a highlight of my holiday season. I thought the national chain said they’d make retaining the Seattle essence a priority when they bought the stores. Apparently not. Maybe they can create a Grinch one next year?

RAVE to Frankie at the Washington State Fair’s quilt expo for picking up my cousin who has cancer. She was too sick and weak to make it to my car. Frankie was so kind and patient as he drove us in his cart to my car. We so appreciated your care and kindness.

RANT to the owners of a house in West Seattle who have closed off a neighborhood easement that has been used for 56-plus years, closing neighbors off from one another, limiting community connections and stopping safe access for adults, children, strollers and pets.