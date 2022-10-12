RANT to the people using their cellphones to text message and record video during Pacific Northwest Ballet’s performance of “Carmina Burana” recently. The light from your cellphones illuminated a large area around you. It disturbed your fellow audience members and may have distracted the dancers onstage. In addition, video recording and the use of cellphone cameras during performances is prohibited.

RAVE to the Amazon driver who was delivering a package to me in Kirkland very early in the morning. She took the time to try to reach me to tell me my door was slightly ajar and it seemed odd, she also took the time to call the police. A rave as well to Kirkland police who showed up so quickly and were very nice about the fact that nothing was wrong and I was just outside walking my dog.