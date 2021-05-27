RAVE to the beautiful older couple seen power walking past the Enumclaw Starbucks at a breathtaking pace. Most 30-year-olds would have had trouble keeping up! Thanks for the inspiration, it’s time for me to quit whining and get off my couch.

RANT to the city of Seattle because of the recent speed limit signage changes throughout the city from 30 to 25 mph. I am questioning the city’s ability to make common sense decisions when spending taxpayers’ money. There are many roadways that are nearly impossible to travel on because there are so many potholes, yet they are wasting taxpayers’ money on changing speed limits that the city does not enforce.

RAVE to the facility in Renton where my husband and I got our first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. Everything was easy and went like clockwork.