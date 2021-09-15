RANT to the runners and walkers who insist on using the clearly marked dedicated bike lanes when there is a walking path or sidewalk nearby. What are you people thinking? It’s dangerous for everyone. Unless you have wheels, use the sidewalk!

RAVE to Marion at a local IRS office who put the “S” in service. My father passed a few months ago, and it has been a frustrating process to finalize all his items. Marion helped me fill out and send a special executor IRS form to follow up and finish his taxes. Thank you Marion!

RANT to all the TV news outlets that are now dividing news story pictures into three segments but only showing a clear picture in the center section. Do they think I will be so distracted in seeing a full-screen picture that I will not know what I am looking at? Are all the news outlets experiencing peripheral vision loss?