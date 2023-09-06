RAVE to the workers and leadership from the Snoqualmie Ranger District who are restoring the Annette Lake Trail near Snoqualmie Pass. New footbridges and fully rebuilt stairs are studded throughout this gem of a trail, with caches of lumber that portend further improvements. In 34 years of hiking Washington trails, I don’t think I’ve seen a finer job of trail restoration.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the two kind people who exchanged seats with me and my friend who arrived at the movie theater using a walker. Getting to our seats required going down stairs she couldn’t navigate, so these perfect strangers got up and took our seats in the second row. Rant to the theater for not telling us when we asked that all we had to do to sit in the accessible seats at the back of the theater was to ask the people sitting there to move.