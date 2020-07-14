RAVE to the young day care teacher at Twin Pond Park in Shoreline, who was taking care of a group of six small children aged about 6 or 7. She handed each one a bag and took them around the park to pick up trash. While doing so, she was teaching the children the importance of taking care of our environment and that everyone is responsible. I was very impressed. On the way back, they were all lining up and doing exercise together on the soccer field. It was such a refreshing experience to see a young teacher teaching the little ones important lessons besides just having fun. If I had a child, I would like to have her as their teacher. God bless her.

RANT to work crews that leave cones, signs (our tax dollars), trash and cigarette butts on the roadways when the work is completed.