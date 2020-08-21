RANT to the man who decided that instead of going around my wife and me while walking the BPA trail in Federal Way, he would go between us, passing within just a few feet. Of course, he was not wearing a mask. Luckily both my wife and I were wearing a mask. Everyone should wear one and keep six feet of distance.

RAVE to Cindy at the West Seattle Junction branch of Chase Bank. I brought in dimes rolled over a half-century ago by my father to cash in since there’s a change shortage, plus I need cash for a new hot water heater. She called me the next day saying they are silver and worth much more than their face value. I picked them up and took them to a coin shop per her suggestion and walked out with over sixteen times the original amount. I am beyond thankful and impressed!