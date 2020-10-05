RANT to the Seattle Public Schools for not maintaining the landscaping around the schools. Some weeds are over 3 feet tall! If the school district is not wanting to take pride in maintaining their properties, call the local PTA to get together a workforce. It’s too bad that people don’t take more pride.

RAVE to the angel woman that rescued these very senior citizens at the Issaquah Trader Joe’s. We were waiting with six bags of groceries in a deluge of rain wondering how we were going to get to the car with our load. Along she came with a giant umbrella and a big smile, ushered us to our car, loaded our groceries and as we thanked her profusely she said, “My pleasure!” Talk about making our day.