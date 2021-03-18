RAVE to two bicycling sisters who did a wonderful and cheerful act of kindness on the Sammamish River Trail. Having completed their ride at a trail parking lot, they offered to help me, an 84-year-old-cyclist and my disabled trike. They took me and the trike to my home in Issaquah in the their pickup truck. Such wonderful people!

RANT to vaccine providers that don’t have an easy way of signing up for a second dose. After getting our first dose and needing the second in 21 days, the sign-up web site was filled for second dose vaccinations for 65 days. They should hold a spot for the second dose when you get the first. Now we will have to hope for cancellations and keep stressing and searching for other places to get our second dose.