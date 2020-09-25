RAVE to trail angel Michael and family from Phinney Ridge who helped me when I fell on the Boulder River Trail the other weekend. It was a scary experience. Thank you for coming to the rescue and thank you for checking to make sure we made it down safely.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to us for quickly dialing 911 after encountering a hiker in distress due to heart palpitations who asked us to call as soon as we reached an area with cell phone service while finishing our Naches Peak hike. Rant to the dispatcher who kept asking us, “Where are you?” even though we explained exactly where we were. She finally transferred our call to Kitsap County even though we were in Pierce County. Rave to the park rangers who took immediate action when we flagged them down!