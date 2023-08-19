RAVE to a serendipitous moment. I take the shuttle to The Salvation Army senior center. The other day the shuttle canceled my ride. I was disappointed at first because I would now have to take two buses to get there. On my way to the bus stop, I ran into a young person walking their dog. They told me my husband and their father were friends. They said my husband gave them money to go to prom. It was good to hear. My husband died nearly four years ago. Had I not had to take the bus, I would not have heard those kind words.

RANT to the many stores that have dismantled their bulk sections. Now singles like me have to buy large, expensive containers of stuff and then throw away the second half when it gets too old.