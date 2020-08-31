RANT AND RAVE Rant to the motorcyclists who roar up and down First Avenue, (and probably all Seattle streets) at 7 a.m. Nobody is impressed by your loud noise. You can ride in a quiet manner, I know, I have done it. People are still trying to sleep. Rave to the club that goes up and down First Avenue on Tuesday evenings. You all are very entertaining! Wheelies up!

RANT to retailers who let people that shop for others stand in checkout lines with other customers. Oftentimes they have several separate orders and it takes a long time to check out. It would be great if there was a separate line or if they pulled them out of line to another register. I applaud what they do but not at the expense of the time of others.