RAVE to the person walking in the dinosaur suit on the Powerline Trail in Redmond the other day. You provided some much needed laughter and lightheartedness by striking silly poses and waving to those of us who ventured out to get some fresh air. Thank you!

RANT to the individual who stole face masks from our independent living facility in Mount Vernon. The package had been left just outside the front door to be sprayed with sanitizer and within 10 minutes it was gone. This pandemic has brought out the absolute best and absolute worst in people. Shame on you for depriving our seniors of these valuable tools for keeping safe.

RAVE to the neighbors who honored the sudden passing of my brother by each stepping out on their porch the other evening to light a candle, play music and give a toast to their longtime neighbor. He would have loved it. Thank you for your kindness.