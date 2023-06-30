RANT to public transit riders that crowd the train doors and don’t take their backpacks off while riding the train. Take ’em off! Put them between your feet!

RAVE to a paint store in Kirkland. I feel so positive about my experiences there. On each of my visits to purchase paint, ask for advice or to turn in old house paint for recycling, I am amazed by the friendliness and eagerness of each employee to be of service to their customers. They seem to be truly happy employees and not disgruntled like many others in other fields. Their joy rubs off! Now that’s great customer service and they made my day!

RAVE to the kind and patient Thursday night security crew at the Benaroya garage. Their perseverance and problem-solving of a Prius’ dead battery got this elderly volunteer usher home well before midnight.