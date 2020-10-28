RANT to the stores who still insist on having “Doorbuster” sales during a pandemic. This conjures up images of crowds of customers cramming into their stores. They advertise these sales at the same time they are taking COVID-19 precautions. They are sending mixed messages. Every time I see the term used, I keep remembering the employee who was trampled to death at a Walmart store during a Doorbuster Black Friday sale. In honor of Jdimytai Damour, we should ban the use of the term now and forever.

RAVE to the many small businesses in the Chinatown International District that have rallied in a terrible time to brighten up their boarded businesses with artwork and inspiration. The city should make this mandatory for all boarded-up businesses.

RANT to dog owners:

I don’t know who

doesn’t have a clue

About picking up their own dog’s poo

But may karma find you

On the bottom of your shoe.