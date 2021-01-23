RAVE to Physicians Eye Clinic in Everett. I recently had cataracts removed from both eyes. Their procedures start with a rapid coronavirus test. After waiting 10 minutes, I received a negative report and could then enter the surgical area. The nursing staff was exceptional, efficient, knowledgeable and very pleasant. Their set-up promoted social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing. The surgery was absolutely painless. In less than two hours I was out the door. As soon as the patch was removed my vision was improved thanks to Dr. Jones.

RANT to UPS drivers who stop in the middle of the block, stopping traffic when there is open space for them to park. I guess rules don’t apply to them.

RAVE to our Broadview neighbors who are keeping their Christmas tree and holiday lights up. Way to keep the spirit alive during such uncertain times in the country!