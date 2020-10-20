RAVE to the Washington Department of Licensing, especially the Shoreline office! During the pandemic, it’s actually gotten even easier, faster and more pleasant to go there for our family’s auto-licensing needs. In all three previous states I’ve lived, I dreaded having to interact with the department that oversees licensing because of their well-deserved reputation for inefficiency and rudeness. Here, it’s so wonderfully different!

RANT to a freshman sorority crew for coming into a cafe, despite their housemate testing positive for COVID-19, ordering multiple drinks, each with a different milk substitute (some requesting two different milks for one drink) and not tipping.

RAVE to the crossing guard at Viewlands School who always has a friendly wave for passing motorists. I try to beat her to the punch, but she usually “wins.”