RAVE to the Washington Department of Licensing, especially the Shoreline office! During the pandemic, it’s actually gotten even easier, faster and more pleasant to go there for our family’s auto-licensing needs. In all three previous states I’ve lived, I dreaded having to interact with the department that oversees licensing because of their well-deserved reputation for inefficiency and rudeness. Here, it’s so wonderfully different!
RANT to a freshman sorority crew for coming into a cafe, despite their housemate testing positive for COVID-19, ordering multiple drinks, each with a different milk substitute (some requesting two different milks for one drink) and not tipping.
RAVE to the crossing guard at Viewlands School who always has a friendly wave for passing motorists. I try to beat her to the punch, but she usually “wins.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.