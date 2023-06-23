RANT to nose-pickers. Whether you eat your boogers or wipe them on things I end up touching, it is an indisputably unsanitary act and unacceptable in every culture on Earth. Please stop.

RAVE to the designers of the exits and overpass at Exit 202 for a very efficient design that avoids significant backups.

RAVE to the kind person and their daughter who, using their cellphone, found the correct address of a friend we were looking for. They also programmed our phone’s GPS with the correct address. Thanks to them, we had a nice visit with our friends.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the lovely young person who assisted my wife at a production of “Hello Dolly” the other evening. They helped her navigate the ladies room and guided her back to the lobby. The kindness of strangers can help lighten the burden of reality. Rant to dementia and how it changes life.