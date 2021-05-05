RANT to the big corporations paying their CEOs 320 times as much as their typical workers. Until these companies and their CEOs decide, possibly voluntarily (what a concept!) to have a little humility and share the burden, maybe in the form of agreeing to get paid even half what they currently make so that companies might potentially save all those workers from being laid off instead of paying and reaping exorbitant and unjustifiable salaries and profits, the disparity in wages will just continue to grow and people will find themselves out of work.

RAVE to all the entities — governmental, health care, nonprofits and businesses — participating in organizing and operating the COVID-19 vaccination site on the Microsoft Redmond campus. My wife and I received both jabs there and were impressed both times with the efficient, courteous and professional manner we experienced from everyone throughout the process.