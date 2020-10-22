RAVE to Vicki, of the Kirkland Fred Meyer, who was so helpful when I tried on some clothes and then couldn’t find a treasured small earring. She searched the floor with a flashlight, made helpful suggestions and lightened my mood. I later found it in my purse, where it had fallen when I removed my mask. Great customer service!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the hikers and park goers who just leave their garbage along the trails, beaches and parks. Enjoy what nature has to offer, but don’t trash it by carelessly throwing out your refuse. Nature will not remain beautiful if people continue to pollute it. Rave to the Forest Service, state and city park maintenance people and volunteers! They keep our trails and parks maintained and pristine!