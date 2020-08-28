RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Parks Department folks at Lincoln Park! They are always helpful and courteous, even when they have to clean up the huge messes left by beach visitors and the messes in the public bathrooms. I can’t imagine having to do that job. Rant to the people who leave food containers, bottles, papers and various messes after their days/evenings at the beach. People, please pack it out like you would/should when you are camping! When the trash cans are already overflowing, please don’t leave it on the sidewalk. The birds pick it apart even if you put it in bags and it gets spread all along the walkways. Rave to the folks I see who pick up trash as they walk. Another rave to the Parks Department for removing the fire pits so there are not as many big messes left on the beach.