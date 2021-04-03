RAVE to the Rite Aid on Auburn Way for their most efficient administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. There was no line, they were ready at my appointed time and I was there only 20 minutes including my 15 minute post-shot wait time!

RANT to drivers who turn left when pedestrians have the light in their favor and are in the middle of the crosswalk. I nearly get hit by you all the time. Look and yield. Why is this so hard?

RAVE to Pacific Medical Center in Renton. They are the most efficient, caring group of people that I have encountered in my 80-plus years. They go out of their way to assist, even without being asked.