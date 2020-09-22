RAVE to the COVID-19 testing program in downtown Seattle! I had to get a test for work and Public Health was recommended by a colleague. I found friendly staff, with a much-appreciated sense of humor, I didn’t have to wait in line and I was on my way home in no time at all. A potentially stressful situation was taken care of so easily, and I am so thankful.

RANT to the dog owners who do not monitor their dogs as they walk our beautiful West Seattle neighborhood. As a gardener who spends time and money on her garden, I do not appreciate the dog owners who blatantly allow their beloved pets to “do their business” in my garden. Really?! They are welcome in the grass parking strip. How hard is this? I love that both humans and pets are getting out. I do not love that there is no respect for gardens!!