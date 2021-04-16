RAVE to the wonderful staff at the Seattle Indian Health Board at Leschi Center in Seattle. They enabled me and my husband to be fully vaccinated. The people working there are kind, efficient and highly professional, and the facility is very clean and well run. The whole process was very reassuring, and I am deeply grateful to them all for affording us this essential protection against the virus.

RANT to the woman who lets her large dog run out of control and off leash across the Bitter Lake playing field and through our community woods in the early morning hours, defecating unsupervised. Brought to her attention the other morning, she refused to clean it up. This is our backyard. We are tired of stepping in dog poo. Please abide by the law, be responsible, leash your dog and clean up after it!