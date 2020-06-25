RANT to cyclists. It’s awesome that you’re helping the environment and staying in shape, but if you expect cars to share the road with you, then you should abide by the same traffic laws. You don’t get to lane split, go through red lights, bike in the wrong direction, quick turn in front of oncoming traffic or cut through. On the Burke Gilman specifically, there are stop signs for you when it intersects with roadways, not the cars crossing it. We’ll slow down and/or stop as a courtesy, but it shouldn’t be an expectation. Your actions can and will cause accidents or otherwise put yourself and others in danger. And please, stop teaching your children these bad habits. You’re putting them in danger, too.

RAVE to QFC’s order and pickup service. Your packers deserve kudos for ensuring that everything arrives in prime condition.