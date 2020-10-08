RANT to the jerks who stole my 2001 CRV, Bubba. Hope you enjoyed the driver window that wouldn’t roll back up and the grinding of the passenger-side lock, though it’s doubtful that you locked it. As for all the hippos (McPhee, Fiona, Ruby, Phoebe, Jess and Elise) find them good homes because I won’t want them back after you infest them with hate.

RAVE to the incredibly kind woman who found me and my dog huddled, shivering and drenched to the bone in the Green Lake public bathroom the other morning during the torrential downpour. Not only did she check in with me to make sure we were OK, she even offered to send her husband to fetch us when I explained I was having to drag my poor dog around the lake to get back to our car. I thought I was going to get yelled at for having a dog in the bathroom!