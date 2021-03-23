RAVE to the COVID-19 vaccination staff and organizers at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The entire set-up has been very well planned and is very efficiently run. As someone with a long history of severe allergic reactions, the medical staff was extremely attentive and thorough, and monitored me carefully after the vaccination for half an hour to ensure that I was fine.

RANT to all the cyclists who insist on biking on the narrow, winding road (Lake Washington Boulevard) through the Arboretum instead of on the bike path that sits 15 feet away from the road! I can literally see the bike path from my car as I, and several other cars, are stuck behind you. Maybe you think you ride too fast for the path but guess what? You ride too slow for the street and you create an unsafe situation.