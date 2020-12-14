RAVE to the wonderful person at the Green Lake PCC on Aurora who found my wallet that I had accidentally dropped in the parking lot while exiting the store. Your thoughtfulness and concern for getting my wallet with all its contents back to me was especially meaningful since my wallet had been stolen at work only a few weeks before! Thank you!

RANT to face shields. Recently I have been seeing more folks wearing a face shield with no mask. It is important to realize that since the face shield is completely open along the lower edge bacteria and viruses can freely move in and out through this space as you breathe. Therefore, wearing a face shield with no mask doesn’t protect you or those around you. A face shield that is open along the lower edge is a reasonable adjunct to a mask, but should only be worn with a mask.