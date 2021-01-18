RAVE to postal workers. Let’s all take a deep breath and remember that the people making the deliveries of your goodies are a) doing their best, b) have an almost impossible task of delivering an overwhelming amount of stuff that we’re all staying home and ordering and c) they, for the most part, don’t have time to ring your doorbell, call an alternate number or wait for you to get to the door. Let’s remember to say thank you to these hardworking and often underpaid essential workers.

RANT to whoever gave smokers free license to throw their butts anywhere and everywhere. Your habit is no excuse to foul the footpath with your personal waste, littering our parks, playgrounds, beaches and all public areas. If you cannot carry it out, don’t light it up.