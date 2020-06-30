RANT AND RAVE Rant to the city, county and state for not putting traffic signals or stop signs for drivers at every place a road crosses a Safe Route to School and wherever a road crosses a walking or cycling trail. Rave to drivers who stop for kids and other people who are walking, biking or rolling at those locations.

RAVE to the manager and tellers at the Overlake KeyBank for their prompt service during the pandemic while maintaining social distance and always smiling and comforting us, sometimes coming to the car and helping with our transaction.

RANT to the 15 teenagers (and their parents who haven’t taught them any better) who walked into the Red Apple in Madison Park without a bandanna or face mask. Protect those who are working. Your privilege is beaming.