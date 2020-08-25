RAVE to our neighbor on Lake Morton for sharing her beautiful dahlias and fresh vegetables. So thoughtful of you.

RANT to Major League Baseball for its money-saving efforts to “contract” (i.e. permanently eliminate) dozens of Minor League Baseball teams. It means many smaller cities around the U.S. will lose a chance at summertime and cultural enrichment. I was a batboy for the Class A Yakima Braves in the mid ’60s. Imagine how many young seamheads like me then, now won’t have an opportunity to experience the “big time”? Additionally, per tradition, hosting families will miss out on lifelong friendships with rookies from, not only the U.S., but throughout Central and South America and wherever baseball is played. This sacrosanct thread of Americana should never be unraveled.