RAVE to a local bike shop! I limped to the closest one — not my usual — when my pedal broke and fell off as I rode home from work. They helped me immediately upon my arrival. I liked a particular pedal on display but asked for it in black. They checked in the back and told me they didn’t have it in that color, but they found a unique package of similar black pedals which they not only gave me for free but installed for free. Amazing! I look forward to returning as a paying customer.

RANT to people that walk their dogs while consumed by their cellphones. They never notice that their dog has just left a package. Nobody likes stepping in it. Pay attention people!

RAVE to the City of Seattle for covering a large amount of freeway graffiti.