RAVE to the U.S. Postal Service. I mailed a check to an organization and during processing, a mechanical problem caused it to be torn into two parts. The addressee received half of the check, which it returned. I didn’t expect to see the rest, so I was amazed when the postal service returned the part bearing my address label. That they saved the torn envelope and made the effort to mail it back went above and beyond their usual efficiency and professionalism.

RANT to the man from Idaho who walked into our camping site uninvited during our stay in Port Townsend. I had to stop him from walking up too close to my husband without wearing a mask. When I told this man that our state requires masks, he reported he didn’t believe in all that. I told this man that my husband and I do believe in this and fortunately for us, he turned around and left.