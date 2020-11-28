RAVE to all the ladies of a certain age in my North Seattle Yiddish class. Switching to a virtual format after many months of in-person instruction (distanced and masked in an outdoor setting), I was greeted by bright lipstick on everyone the first class over Zoom last week. We hadn’t seen the lower half of each other’s faces for eight months. Big smiles all around!

RANT to commuters who think the carpool lanes are their own private Autobahn. The Autobahn is actually in Germany where drivers aren’t passive aggressive.

RAVE to Jami at Metropolitan Market in Sand Point. Your delightful manner and outstanding customer service the day before Thanksgiving was so appreciated.

RANT to all of the major TV stations that are not offering traditional or new Christmas specials. We will miss seeing them and the joy that they bring.