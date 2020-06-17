RANT AND RAVE Rave to the golf courses enforcing the rules. It is a relief to get out and golf, and the grounds look beautiful. Rant to the men on the driving range who think it is social hour. You wouldn’t talk on the first tee, don’t talk there. Everyone is concentrating on getting better shots.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the person who wrote about small recycling numbers on the bottom of plastic containers and their desire to recycle as much as possible. Rant to the plastics industry for insisting on the numbers and triangle logo that fool us into believing almost all plastic is recyclable. In fact, very little plastic is economically recyclable and ends up in landfills and the oceans no matter which bin you put it in. It is better first to reduce and reuse, and then try to recycle if the first two are not feasible.