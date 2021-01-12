RAVE to the young, cheerful and upbeat Kaiser Permanente ER nurse in the Whole Foods Bellevue checkout line on Christmas Eve. Despite long days on the medical front line, and working the ER on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, her positive attitude brightened my holiday season. She thanked me for my service after I mentioned holidays spent away from home while in the military and I told her she and people like her were worth it.

RANT to media that feel the need to show 2- to 3-inch needles going into arms whenever reporting on the vaccine or just about any hospital story. Showing a patient or arm being prepped is fine, but most people I know don’t like needles. My wife and I can’t turn away fast enough. We are happy the vaccine is out and look forward to a better 2021, but let’s stop showing needles for Pete’s sake!