RANT to Seattle metropolitan coaches for failing to recognize basketball teams/players for outstanding performances this year — every other district in the state announced their first/second teams! The kids who competed for their schools deserve recognition.

RAVE to flying again. I recently went to New York and back on Alaska Airlines. Alaska’s flight crew was awesome: as professional, courteous, friendly and polite as ever! The same holds true for all the passengers on board. You could tell that everyone was just happy to be traveling again.

RANT to me for being rude to the employees at the Homegrown sandwich shop on Upper Queen Anne the other day. No excuses, just an apology. Things are different since the pandemic as far as picking up an order, and the employees were doing their best. I promise I will do better next time.