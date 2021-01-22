RAVE to the Rec’N the Streets program for setting up in Magnuson Park the other weekend. It was such a treat to be able to play cornhole, ladder ball and a giant Connect Four as a family, all in a socially distanced and safe way!

RANT to all those complaining about leaf blowers. If you have a lot of trees on your property like we do, there will be leaf debris. Find something else to be cranky about!

RAVE to grocery stores that got rid of one way aisles. In order to pass someone, you couldn’t keep your distance and waiting for them to continue is ridiculous.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the South Transfer Station customer who dumped large pieces of scrap metal into the garbage pile. Rave to the Transfer Station employee operating the garbage plow who yelled from 50-feet away, “Put your metal in the recycling pile!”