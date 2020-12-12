RAVE to the Washington State Department of Licensing! Within days after I realized I’d be renewing my driver’s license in 2021, I received a card in the mail giving step-by-step instructions for renewing my license online. Within minutes of sitting down at the computer with my license and bank card, my new driver’s license was on its way to my house. What a relief. One less thing to worry about.

RANT to me for taking perverse pleasure when the Seahawks lose. When the occasion arises it then means we won’t be subjected to illegal fireworks set off by fans who use this misguided celebratory technique.

RAVE to the person at Superior Auto Service who came over to jump-start my car’s battery when it died while my dog was at the vet. In addition to getting my car started, they gave me some good advice about replacing the battery!